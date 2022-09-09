HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 650 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £104.93 billion and a PE ratio of 923.68. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.67.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.