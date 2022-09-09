HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £104.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 923.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 531.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

