HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 590

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $615.57.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

