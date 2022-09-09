HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $3,314.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

