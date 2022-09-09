Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

