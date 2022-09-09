Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.24.

HBM stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

