Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.24.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

