Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

