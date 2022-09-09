Humaniq 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,337.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $822,504.82 and $22,337.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

HMQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

