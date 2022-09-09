Humaniq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,494.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $713,729.38 and approximately $26,494.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

