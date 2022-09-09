Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $137.02 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

