Hummingbird Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

