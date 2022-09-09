Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $340.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNTIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

