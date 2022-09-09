Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Reaches $23.99 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $244,339.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00013139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra (CRYPTO:HYDRA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hydra’s total supply is 20,421,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

