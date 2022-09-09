Hydro Hits Market Cap of $292,549.84 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $292,549.84 and approximately $6,235.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.