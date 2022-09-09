Hydro Price Tops $0.0036 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $294,310.99 and approximately $7,007.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org.
Buying and Selling Hydro
