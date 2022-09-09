HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $113,530.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

