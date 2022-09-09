IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 481.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after buying an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $158.81.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

