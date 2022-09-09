ICHI Price Reaches $5.34 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00025045 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $555,755.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00357465 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00787271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015196 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020120 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
