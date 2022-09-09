ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $595,893.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $595,893.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00025509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

