ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $595,893.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $595,893.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00025509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
