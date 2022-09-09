Idea Chain Coin Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

