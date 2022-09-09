Idena Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $97,639.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00508530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00798380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,996,081 coins and its circulating supply is 61,136,969 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

