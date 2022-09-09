IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $692.32. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

