IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $692.32. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
