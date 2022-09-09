Idle Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,536.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle (CRYPTO:IDLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,422,894 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

