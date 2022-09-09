IG Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $805,548.53 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $805,548.53 and approximately $1,761.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a N/A coin that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

IG Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

