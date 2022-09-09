Illuvium (ILV) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $51.26 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $78.76 or 0.00373104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

ILV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

