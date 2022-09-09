Impossible Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,131.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $651,243.21 and $3,131.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
