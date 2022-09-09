Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 704.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.11% of Independence worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence by 64,960.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.