Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $198,030.77 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance (NDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

