Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 289.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,588 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

