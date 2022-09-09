ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.