Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.39. Inhibrx shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 997.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

