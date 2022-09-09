Ink Price Tops $0.0004 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Ink has a market cap of $206,100.90 and $19,689.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink (INK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

