Innova Market Capitalization Achieves $207,094.12 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $207,094.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

