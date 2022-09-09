Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Capitalization Tops $445,993.70 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $445,993.70 and approximately $115,504.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

