Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 483,416 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $538.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.