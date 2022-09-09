Insider Buying: Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Buys 37,880 Shares of Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Noel Meehan bought 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.60 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,008.00 ($174,830.77).

Bapcor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

