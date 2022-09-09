Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires 136 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($359.88).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, David Fineberg purchased 675 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg bought 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($362.64).

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Fineberg bought 114 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($362.28).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CMC Markets

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.