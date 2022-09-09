Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 32,198 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Elaine Whelan purchased 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28).

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 322 ($3.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £529.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.76. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.04).

Conduit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduit Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

