Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,095,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,333,466.30.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares acquired 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares acquired 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Osisko Metals

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.