Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

