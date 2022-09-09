Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $212,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.63 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

