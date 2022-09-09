Instadapp (INST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.17 Million

Instadapp (INST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Instadapp has a market cap of $14.17 million and $61,119.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

INST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

