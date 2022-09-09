InsurAce (INSUR) Market Cap Achieves $5.07 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $5.07 million and $1.01 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce (INSUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

