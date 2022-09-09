Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
Shares of INTA stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $992.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
