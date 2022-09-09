Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $992.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Get Intapp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.