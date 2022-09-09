Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 586,731 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

