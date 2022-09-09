Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

