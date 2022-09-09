Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
IDN stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
About Intellicheck
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.