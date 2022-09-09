Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

