Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 7.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

